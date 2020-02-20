Spring Hill High School students spread kindness through art

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A picture is worth a thousand words- but what about a painting?
Students at Spring Hill High School are finding out exactly what can be communicated through a single piece of artwork.
“I have a little brother, so I was thinking if he was in this situation and if someone was doing this for him, I would want it to be perfect," said Emilee Schell, senior at Spring Hill High School.
A situation Schell will never know: to be a child in a war-torn country.
“These kids have nothing compared to what we have."
She and her classmates are working to put smiles on the faces of children living in Pakistan.
Schell explained that, “being able to make something with our two hands that they’ll treasure for the rest of their lives is really special."
Through The Memory Project, a nonprofit organization that promotes “intercultural awareness, friendship, and kindness between children around the world through the universal language of art”, art students at Spring Hill are sending their artwork overseas to Pakistan.
According to their website, The Memory Project says they “want to show everyone involved that there are real, loving, wonderful children living in countries all over the world. Although we live in very different situations, we are all more alike than not.”
“I wanted them to see they’re just kids. They’re learning and they’re growing and they’re doing the same thing you are, they’ve just lost their families,” said Karen Ender, art teacher at Spring Hill.
Through the organization, Ender’s students received pictures of children in Pakistan which were turned into beautiful pieces of art. The portraits are then set back to the children overseas as gifts.
To Ender, it’s all part of a bigger picture.
“We’re made by a Creator to be creators,” she said. “I think that those kids understand that somebody sat down and took the time to do this just for them, and I think that’s the universal language that speaks to clearly.”
The Portrait Project was established in 2004. Since then, the program has coordinated the delivery of more than 160,000 portraits to children in 55 countries.
