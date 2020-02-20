SFA’s Kevon Harris sets school’s DI scoring record

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - History was made Wednesday night inside the William R. Johnson Colosseum.
SFA senior forward Kevon Harris became the all-time leading NCAA Division 1 scorer for the Lumberjacks.
It took some time to get the scoring going for Harris. He would not ti the record until 6:15 left in the first half. Harris would then get a rebound and a dunk with 3:17 mark to officially pass Walkup.
Harris passed Thomas Walkup for the record. The move puts him sixth all-time. James Silas leads SFA all-time in scoring. He played with the ‘Jacks from 1968-72 and scored 1, 884 points. The next person for Harris to pass on the all-time list is Robert Gords, 1971-73, who has 1763.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.