Ryan Newman is awake and walking around

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nascar driver, Ryan Newman, is making great progress and is alert and walking around according to reports.
Ryan Newman was severely injured in a tragic crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, on Monday.
Roush Fenway Racing as released an update on the status of Ryan Newman.
“Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night’s last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway. The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with the medical staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”
