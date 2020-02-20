Quitman police arrest 17 year old with narcotics, weapon in vehicle

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Quitman police arrested a 17 year old on Tuesday in the early morning hours after finding illegal substances in his vehicle.
According to Police Chief Kelly Cole, a Quitman officer pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 18. The driver was a 17-year-old male who was from out of the area. He was found to be in possession of a weapon and narcotics, and was placed under arrest.
The vehicle was impounded, and a search warrant was issued the next morning so that K9 Juma could inspect the vehicle. She alerted to the presence of more drugs. Juma’s handler, Constable Kelly Smith, had a fiber optic scope that police used inside the vehicle, and meth was located.
Chief Kelly Cole said that due to the condition of the vehicle, it is believed that the vehicle may have been used more than once as a drug transport vehicle. That investigation is ongoing. He thanked Constable Smith and Juma for their cooperation with the investigation.
The suspect was in the Wood County Jail as of Wednesday morning, Chief Cole said. His identity is not being released at this time.
