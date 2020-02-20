Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Tyler nurse charged with capital murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former East Texas nurse charged with capital murder was back in court Thursday morning.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against William George Davis. He’s accused of inserting air into patients’ arterial lines, while working as a nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. At least seven victims were identified. Two of them died and two were left in a vegetative state. The conditions of the other victims are unknown.
Davis was fired in February 2018 after supervisors noticed irregularities in patients recovering from heart surgery at the Louis and Peaches Heart Hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018 after a lengthy investigation.
His next pretrial hearing is set for April 24, 2020.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.