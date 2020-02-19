East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Rain is likely through early on Thursday morning. .75″ to 1.25″ of additional rainfall is likely across much of East Texas. Only a slight chance for some lightning/thunder, as most of this precipitation, should remain just rain. Once the rain ends by early tomorrow afternoon, we might actually see breaks in the overcast in some areas. Friday should be sunny and cool. Morning lows on Friday will dip below freezing for a few hours before warming to near 50. Sunday’s sky conditions should start off Partly Cloudy and become Mostly Cloudy during the day. Only a slight chance for a shower or two late on Sunday. Better chances for rain on Sunday as another cold front moves through. Not much cool air with this front, but another front on Tuesday night will cool us off after warming into the lower to middle 60s during the afternoons for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.