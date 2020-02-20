No injuries reported after delivery truck rear-ends 18-wheeler on Main St. in Lindale

LNDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A FedEx delivery truck slammed in the back of an 18-wheeler on Main Street in Lindale Thursday morning.
A spokesman for the Lindale Police Department said that the two-vehicle wreck occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 of South Main Street. The FedEx truck rear-ended an 18-wheeler.
No one was injured in the wreck, according to the Lindale Police Department.
The FedEx truck was towed from the scene.
Lindale Fire Department personnel cleaned up the liquid that leaked from one of the vehicles, the LPD spokesman said.
