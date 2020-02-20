Nicholls St. looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Colonels points over the team's last five games.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Rylan Bergersen has connected on 24.6 percent of the 134 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also made 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.