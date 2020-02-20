NFL owners approve terms of new players agreement

(KLTV/KTRE) - The NFL is one step closer to finalizing a new collective bargaining agreement.
The league announced on Thursday that the team owners had met and agreed to accept negotiated terms and principal elements of a new CBA.
The NFL's statement is as follows:
Following more than ten months of intensive and thorough negotiations, the NFL Players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide for players – past, present, and future – both on and off the field, and ensure that the NFL's second century is even better and more exciting for the fans.
The membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the principal elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for there to be a new agreement.
Since the clubs and players need to have a system in place and know the rules that they will operate under by next week, the membership also approved moving forward under the final year of the 2011 CBA if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms. Out of respect for the process and our partners at the NFLPA, we will have no further comment at this time.
ESPN has previously reported some changes coming are a 17 game schedule with each team only having three preseason games, an increase in revenue going to the players and expanding the playoffs by one more team from each conference.
ESPN stated today in an article that NFLPA team player reps and the NFLPA's executive council, which had been planning a Friday meeting in Washington, D.C., on the topic, are now planning to hold a conference call Friday instead of meeting face-to-face. That call could result in a vote on whether to approve the owners' offer or reject it.
If the CBA clears that step then it will be sent to the league players where a simple majority would have to pass it to take effect.