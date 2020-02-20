Longview police arrest man in connection with death of Gladewater man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have arrested a man in connection with a Finch Drive shooting on Tuesday.
Nolan Gardner Johnson, 20, of Longview, is charge with first-degree murder. His bond is set at $75,000.
The Longview Police department reported that at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, they were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred on Finch Drive. The police found Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater, with injuries and was transported to a Longview hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Longview Police Department reported that this appeared to be a domestic-related issue.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.