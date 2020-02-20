Execution rescheduled for Texas man condemned in 1996 death

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death-row inmate Carlos Trevino, of San Antonio. A judge has rescheduled next month's execution of Trevino condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl. Treviño had been set for execution on March 11, 2020 but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after granting a request by Treviño's attorneys to withdraw the previous execution order. Treviño's attorneys argued paperwork delays had invalidated the order. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)