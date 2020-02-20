Sewage spews into Tyler creek after sewer main breaks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler released a statement regarding a sewage spill in the area of Cherokee Trail in Tyler.
From the City of Tyler:
The City of Tyler Water Utilities recently experienced a wastewater collection discharge within Shackleford Creek that meets the notification requirements of the TCEQ.
The discharge is due to a broken sanitary sewer main allowing rainThe City of Tyler water to flow into the system and overflow the lift station.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE SPILL
Facility Name: City of Tyler - Water Utilities, TCEQ 10653-001, TX 0049996, Southside Facility
Contact for further information: Jimmy Johnson, (903) 245-8803
Location of the spill: Shackleford Lift Station, 9125 Cherokee Trail, Tyler TX.
Estimated time and date of spill: 5:30 PM (2/19/2020)
Estimated volume of the spill (number of gallons): Greater than 360,000 gallons
Type of spill: (domestic) (industrial) (other) Explain other: Domestic Sewage
Area potentially affected: Shackleford Creek
The suspected cause of spill: A broken sanitary sewer main allowing rain water to flow into the system and overflow the lift station
THE FOLLOWING ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN:
- Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes
- TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes
- The spill has been contained: Yes
- Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes
- Corrective Action: Emergency crews are working to locate the line failure
- Clean-up activities are underway: Tyler Water Utilities will continue to monitor the water quality conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensure that the water quality in Shackleford Creek has not been compromised.
- Other:
PERSONS MAY WISH TO TAKE THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PRECAUTIONS:
- Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
