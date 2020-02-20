Amarillo airport accommodating international travelers with nations first translation devices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is the first airport nationwide to purchase translation devices.
Some larger airports have a human translator, or similar devices in their VIP lounge areas. There devices were so necessary, they came out of the airport expenses.
“Although we’re Amarillo, we do get passengers from all around the world,” said David Sebastian, airport security and terminal manager.
“We have international travelers literally every day,” said Amarillo Travel Information Center Supervisor Daphne Adkins.
This week the airport installed four Google translation devices, that are able to speak 29 different languages, at each of the airline check in desks, as well as in the airport office.
“When we don’t know what language they are trying to speak, we can hand them this," said Sebastian.
This device is just like having a human translator and should help ease confusion in communication.
“We tell the translator, ‘hey Google, be my French translator,' and it will automatically start telling the passenger in French the instructions what’s about to happen. Then it will say in English ‘okay go ahead, how can I help you,’ and that’s how we just start the dialogue,” said Sebastian.
According to the Travel Center, a lot of international travelers will be traveling Route 66 but don’t have time to drive the whole thing, so they fly into Amarillo and either go East or West. Adkins believes accommodating our tourists is a must.
“It’s extremely important, because honestly and truly when international travelers come on vacation, or as they call it a holiday, they spend money. They spend a lot of money in our city and throughout the state, and that just benefits everyone. So it’s a great opportunity to not only provide that information for them, but it makes them feel welcome. It makes them feel appreciated, and they will hopefully stay longer and spend more time in our state,” said Adkins.
