Affidavit: 2 arrested after hidden camera shows abuse to disabled person in Tyler facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County arrest warrant states that two men were shown on video abusing a disabled adult in a residential facility for those with special care needs in Tyler.
The two men, identified as Bubacarr Ceesay, 24, of Tyler, and Auston Kile Reed, 23, of Lindale, were both arrested for Injury to a Disabled Individual, a second degree felony.
The arrest affidavits say that the victim is a resident in a care facility in Tyler. He is non-verbal, and could not report the abuse that is alleged to have occurred in the facility. The victim’s father installed a camera in his room. When he watched video from that camera, he went to the police to report abuse.
According to the affidavit, the video shows Bubacarr Ceesay wake up the victim during the night for his restroom break. He did this by hitting the victim repeatedly in the head with his shoe, the affidavit states, which was shown on the video.
The video shows Auston Kile Reed in the victim’s room, as well. The affidavit says that it shows that Reed slapped the victim with his open hand across the face, causing the victim’s head to snap back, when he became angry while helping him get dressed in the morning. The affidavit states that there are other incidents of abuse by Reed shown on the video.
Ceesay is in the Smith County Jail, charged with one count felony Injury to a Disabled Person. He is being held on $100,000 bond.
Reed is in the Smith County jail on two counts of felony Injury to a Disabled Person, with bond set at $100,000 for each count.
