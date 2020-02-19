West Rusk CCISD bus wreck scene on Hwy 64 being cleared

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Update: West Rusk Sheriff’s Office says the scene is being cleared, as of 5 p.m.
PREVIOUS:
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a two-vehicle bus wreck.
Deputies are at the scene on Hwy 64 near CR 4134 D. They say they have verified that no injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck, which involved a school bus and another vehicle. The bus number has not been released.
There is still a traffic blockage, however, and ask that drivers use alternate routes.
Please use extreme caution if you have to travel through this area until the scene is clear, the sheriff’s office says.
