Wednesday’s Forecast: More rain: Drizzle early, showers late

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More rain is expected today. This morning, expect chilly temperatures in the 40s with cloudy skies and drizzle. A break in the drizzle and rain could come midday before more showers move in late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day long. Rain continues tonight into tomorrow morning and comes to an end from north to south across East Texas Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s Thursday with wind chills in the 30s most of the day. Sunshine returns Friday, but temperatures will still be chilly with highs barely reaching 50 degrees. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s are expected Saturday and the chance for rain could return as early as Saturday night for some places. Expect a few showers Sunday into Monday and better rain chances through the middle of next week.