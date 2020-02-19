Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers are expected to stick around for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s. Overnight rain will continue and we will drop to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be our coolest day only warming to the mid-40s, with showers expected for the morning. By Thursday afternoon, we should start to see clearing skies. Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and in the low to mid-50s. More rain returns on Sunday with temperatures in the low 60s. A cold front will pass on Monday, bringing with it gusty winds and showers. Similar conditions will carry over into Thursday.