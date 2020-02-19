WEBXTRA: Health Information Kiosk available at Tyler Public Library

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new resource is now available at the Tyler Public Library. The Health Information Kiosk gives the public access to information on health and wellness as well as environmental and genetic health.
It provides access to multiple databases, including Medline Plus, Tox Town and Genetics Home Reference.
In November 2019, the Tyler Public Library, with assistance from Northeast Texas Public Health District, received the All of Us – Health Information Kiosk Technology Award from the National Network of Libraries of Medicine.
“The Library is excited to offer this new resource to the public,” said City Librarian Ashley Taylor. “The kiosk is another way that the Tyler Public Library can assist the community.”
Other health resources available are blood pressure kits provided by NET Health, health databases through TexShare and health and wellness programs such as yoga, meditation and a new Tai Chi program starting in March.
If any patrons need help with the kiosk, information desk staff will be available.
