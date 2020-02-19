TxDOT: Drivers should expect delays as crews begin construction on Old Omen Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers in Tyler should expect to experience delays when driving on a large portion of Old Omen Road, according to a Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Construction crews are working on the Spur 248 Widening Project, which will impact the portion of Old Omen Road between McDonald Road and University Boulevard, according to a TxDOT media release.
A City of Tyler spokesperson said the project should last through the end of February. Construction crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday, and a city media release said drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes.
