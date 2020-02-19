Texas African American Museum honors notable women ‘Moving Our City Forward’

By Alex Leroux | February 18, 2020 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 6:56 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The inaugural Notable Women of East Texas event took place in Tyler Tuesday afternoon.

The event honors African American women in the East Texas community who are mentors, authors, doctors, public servants, and more.

Those honored will have their portraits on display in the Texas African American Museum for the rest of Black History Month and the duration of March, which is Women’s History Month.

“Some people work to be seen and some people work from the heart and many of these women here, most of them, work from the heart,” said Valita Waits, an honoree. “So, congratulations to each of you.”

Honorees included:

Doris Batson

Debbie Broughton

Suzette Farr

Dr. Cheryl Garmon

JoAnn Hampton

Gayle Hayward

Glinda Howard

Judge Janae Holland

Dr. Jennifer Jackson

LaToyia Sessions-Jordan

Kayla Lyons

Rev. Orenthia Mason

Dr. Shirley McKellar

Yolanda Price

Veretta Rider

Chanel Howard-Veazy

VaLita Waits, Esq.

Dorinda Williams

Lisa Williams

The welcome message was extended by Texas African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington.

Presentation of honorees was performed by Denise Pendleton, Volunteer Coordinator with TAAM, and Lynda Henson, a museum volunteer.

