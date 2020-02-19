Texas African American Museum honors notable women ‘Moving Our City Forward’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The inaugural Notable Women of East Texas event took place in Tyler Tuesday afternoon.
The event honors African American women in the East Texas community who are mentors, authors, doctors, public servants, and more.
Those honored will have their portraits on display in the Texas African American Museum for the rest of Black History Month and the duration of March, which is Women’s History Month.
“Some people work to be seen and some people work from the heart and many of these women here, most of them, work from the heart,” said Valita Waits, an honoree. “So, congratulations to each of you.”
Honorees included:
Doris Batson
Debbie Broughton
Suzette Farr
Dr. Cheryl Garmon
JoAnn Hampton
Gayle Hayward
Glinda Howard
Judge Janae Holland
Dr. Jennifer Jackson
LaToyia Sessions-Jordan
Kayla Lyons
Rev. Orenthia Mason
Dr. Shirley McKellar
Yolanda Price
Veretta Rider
Chanel Howard-Veazy
VaLita Waits, Esq.
Dorinda Williams
Lisa Williams
The welcome message was extended by Texas African American Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington.
Presentation of honorees was performed by Denise Pendleton, Volunteer Coordinator with TAAM, and Lynda Henson, a museum volunteer.
