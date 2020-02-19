Students out $700 after Tyler high school cancels trip to China due to coronavirus

This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia's Ministry of Health shows health officials in protective suits at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, waiting for arrivals that were evacuated from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. (Source: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP)
By Julian Esparza | February 19, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 2:20 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of Tyler high school students who planned on traveling to China later this year is disappointed not only after having to cancel their trip due to the coronavirus, but also by losing hundreds of dollars in the process.

Twenty Robert E. Lee High School students planned to travel to China to gain a better understanding of the culture. It was only after canceling did they learn the travel company which booked the trip charged them more than $700 in cancellation and other fees.

