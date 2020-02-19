Smith County officials confident last year’s election problems solved as early voting begins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today in Smith County, people showed up to cast their ballot ─ something that wasn’t easy for some voters last November. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran believes the county has learned from those mistakes.
“There’s no question that in November of 2019 election we faced some challenges, specifically around our IT equipment, and we had IT folks on site early this morning at all five of the locations and make sure set up and administration of the elections went smoothly to begin with and by all accounts that’s what looks like is happening,” Moran said.
Internet connectivity issues and printer problems were just some of the issues faced in November. Moran says election staff is now more capable of handling those issues.
“We spent a lot of time between November and now training a lot of our election judges for the Democratic and Republican parties, also training internal staff to make sure that we could assist as necessary and then gearing up in every way possible for today and then the March 3rd primary election day,” Moran said.
Jared Kent is running to be the Republican nominee for District Court Judge against Mitch Adams and Austin Jackson. He was out at a polling location today greeting voters. He says the process has been going smoothly so far.
“Everything that I’ve heard from folks coming out is that it’s running smoothly and turnout has been steady, and so right now we’re just encouraging people to get out there, vote, use your vote as your voice,” Kent said.
