Tyler PD searching for critical missing man

TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT-At approximately 1 pm Wednesday, February 19, the Tyler Police Department responded to a report of a critical missing person from a residence in the 1300 block of Pegues Ave in Tyler.
Ernest Deckard, a 91-year-old black male left the residence in a 2006 tan Kia Rio 4 door with TX LP# DVJ8912.
Neither his destination nor location is known at this time.
Ernest has been diagnosed with dementia and is not supposed to be driving.
Ernest Deckard was president of the Tyler NAACP for 24 years.
