Rusk County Sheriff’s Office releases photo of suspect vehicle in convenience store burglary

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at a convenience store on Feb. 13.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, at approximately 3:00 am Feb. 13, while responding to an alarm at the Bunny’s convenience store located at the intersection of State Highway 64 and State Highway 42, the responding Patrol Sergeant noticed the front door had been forced open and parts of the store had been ransacked.
The post said upon establishing contact with the store owner, it was apparent the unknown subjects had broken into the store and stole various items.
The sheriff’s office released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle. They are asking anyone with any information to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581 and reference case number 20003276.
