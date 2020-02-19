Redskins pick up option on East Texan Adrian Peterson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (KTRE) - The Washington Redskins will be bringing back Palestine native Adrian Peterson for one more season.
The team announced Wednesday that they were exercising their option for the second year of Peterson’s contract.
“Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league,” said Head Coach Ron Rivera in the release. “Adrian’s leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward.”
Last season Peterson led the Redskins in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. In his career Peterson has started in 154 games. In his career the former Palestine Wildcat is fourth all-time in rushing touchdowns with 111 and fifth in overall rushing yardage with 3,036.
Peterson is coming off of winning the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner at the NFL Honors prior to Super Bowl 54.
