Patients transported after Gregg Co. head-on wreck

Patients transported after Gregg Co. head-on wreck
First responders arrive at the scene of a head-on collision Tuesday near Gladewater. (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)
By Lane Luckie | February 19, 2020 at 2:59 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 3:28 AM

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple people were transported by ambulance after a major wreck Tuesday afternoon in northern Gregg County.

Sabine and Gladewater fire departments were called to a reported head-on collision involving a pickup and a sedan on Texas Highway 135, near Gladewater.

Firefighters had to extricate one person from their vehicle, according to Sabine Fire & Rescue. All patients were transported by ambulance from the scene in unknown condition.

First responders arrive at the scene of a head-on collision Tuesday near Gladewater. (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)
First responders arrive at the scene of a head-on collision Tuesday near Gladewater. (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue) (Source: Sabine Fire & Rescue)

The Texas Department of Public Safety also responded.

Additional details about the wreck were not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.