Patients transported after Gregg Co. head-on wreck

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple people were transported by ambulance after a major wreck Tuesday afternoon in northern Gregg County.
Sabine and Gladewater fire departments were called to a reported head-on collision involving a pickup and a sedan on Texas Highway 135, near Gladewater.
Firefighters had to extricate one person from their vehicle, according to Sabine Fire & Rescue. All patients were transported by ambulance from the scene in unknown condition.
The Texas Department of Public Safety also responded.
Additional details about the wreck were not immediately available.
