East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers will remain in the forecast through the rest of the night tonight here in East Texas. Temperatures will be quite chilly as well. Rain chances on Wednesday will be increasing, especially during the evening and overnight hours. Rain early on Thursday should begin to end during the morning hours with a very nice Friday on tap. Rainfall totals through Thursday are likely to range from 1.00″ to 2.50″. Lower totals over northern sections of East Texas and higher totals over the southern areas. Mostly Cloudy skies on Saturday are likely with more rain moving in on Sunday with another cold front. Partly Cloudy skies on Monday give way to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday as another cold front passes through East Texas.