LeTourneau guard Nate West heartbroken by death of Kobe Bryant

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Among those watching the NBA All-Star game recently, LeTourneau’s hot shooting guard Nate West.
There were many tributes paid to the 18-time all-star Kobe Bryant, who weeks ago along with his daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.
West was heartbroken with the news and liked the tribute paid in the all-star game.
“Yeah I did, it was really competitive in the 4th quarter, you never see that in an all-star game, so I felt like, especially Lebron in the interview after he like felt Kobe's presence, I was like me too especially with the competitiveness,” West said.
West said he was shocked and hurt to learn of Kobe’s sudden death
“Actually Kobe was my favorite player of all time. I was hurt, I just put my head down immediately, tears, I couldn’t help it, that was like my idol that was like my super hero.”
