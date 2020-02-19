Large prescribed burn to begin Wednesday near the Canadian River

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you see a lot of smoke in the air tomorrow north of Amarillo, it very well could be a prescribed burn near the Canadian River
In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management said it plans to conduct a 1,000-acre prescribed burn at the Cross Bar Management Area, which is about 15 miles north of Amarillo.
The burn is scheduled for between Feb. 19 to Feb. 29.
By conducting the burn, BLM hopes to maintain the native grass species by reducing decaying mesquite, cactus and weeds.
It would also decrease wildfire risks by reducing heavy fuel loads, improving ecosystem health and enhancing wildlife habitat.
However, weather conditions must be safe meaning wind speed, direction and humidity are playing a role.
The burn could take up to six days and the smoke could be visible for up to a week afterwards.
The burn will be south of the Canadian River and about two miles west of U.S. Highway 87/287 near the Canadian River Bridge.
The Cross Bar, bought by the government in 1931, reaches in length about 12,000 acres and is managed by BLM.
If you would like more information on the burn, call (806) 356-1008.
