Kevon Harris closing in on SFA men’s basketball scoring record

Last week, Harris fouled out of the game against Texas A&M Commerce with 17 points. It left him sitting at 1,742 points - just two shy of Thomas Walkup’s 1,744 points. . James Silas who played with the 'Jacks from 1968-1972 in the NAIA leads the way with 1,884. If Harris can pass Walkup it would put him 6th all-time at SFA.