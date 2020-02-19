Jacksonville resident submits video to HGTV in hopes of being featured on ‘Hometown Takeover’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was lights, camera, and action in one East Texas town.
Locals flocked to the Apex Theater to view the premiere of Jacksonville's video submission to HGTV's “Hometown Takeover."
It's a contest that is looking for small towns under 40,000 people that have a historical presence and may need a bit of revitalization.
Cassie Devillier got with a few friends and made a three-minute video and sent it in earlier this month. She feels the people of Jacksonville are what makes the town so special.
“What we were going for in our submission video is selling our people,” Devillier said. “Our people are the most special most unique thing about Jacksonville. We have the most caring and giving people, so we wanted to show HGTV how great our people are and get them to buy into our story of our town.”
KLTV also spoke to Al Lambert, the videographer who put the video together.
Lambert said when they premiered the video they sent to HGTV at the Apex Theater, they could see “a bunch of people who really love Jacksonville.”
Lambert said organizers were hoping for 30 to 40 people to turn up. Instead, it was almost standing room only in the theater. The videographer said they almost had to open up another of the theater’s screens to handle the crowd.
The crowd included a diverse group of people of all ages, races, and ethnicities, Lambert said.
“Even if we don’t get on the show, seeing everyone come together in this theater for the good of the community makes it all worth it,” Lambert said.
Lambert said that some of the towns that submitted videos to HGTV made it seem like their respective municipalities were perfect and idyllic. He added that even though he loves the Jacksonville community and its people, he insisted on being able to also highlight working-class people and show the areas that the town needs to address.
While they have not been chosen just yet, they were contacted by HGTV to ask for permission to use their video on social media and have releases signed.
