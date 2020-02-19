Funeral set for girl who died as result of traffic accident

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Visitation is being held this evening for an East Texas girl who died as a result of a traffic accident.
The observance for 3-year-old Addison Louise Hickman will run from 6-8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall, Texas.
Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the same funeral home. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, which is located off U.S. Highway 59 between Marshall and Jefferson, Texas.
“Jefferson ISD and the Bulldog Family are devastated with the sudden loss of our Jefferson Primary student, Addison Hickman,” says a post on the School District’s Facebook page.
Grief counselors are being made available this week to help students and staffers.
And the school district is urging people to show support for Addison’s family by wearing her favorite colors, pink and purple, on Wednesday.
Addison’s obituary says the child, affectionately known as “Woosie,” is a Marshall native who died Feb. 14 in Shreveport.
Two adults and another juvenile were injured in the accident that occurred about 7:21 a.m. Feb. 14 on Texas Highway 49 in Marion County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Addison and another juvenile were passengers in a 1994 Ford Taurus that was being driven by 59-year-old Karen Cooper of Jefferson, Texas, authorities confirm.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Cooper was driving southeast on Hwy. 49 when she slowed for emergency vehicles at the scene of an unrelated crash, and her car was struck from behind by a 1999 Cadillac DeVille, says a statement released Tuesday by Staff Sgt. Gregg Williams, of the Texas Highway Patrol.
Addison was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she later died.
Cooper, her other juvenile passenger, and Michael Carr, the 48-year-old of Avinger, Texas, resident who was driving the Cadillac, were taken to area hospitals for injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.
Among Addison’s survivors are her parents and eight sisters and brothers.
“She attended Pre-K 3 in Jefferson and was her mama’s baby and her daddy’s girl. She loved Frozen, Peppa Pig, her iPad and Barbie dolls. She was definitely a 'girly girl’ who loved sunglasses and LOTS of them, jewelry, purses and flip-flops, even if they didn’t fit,” her obituary reads.
“There was a light in her sweet, small soul and she did not have to live long to live enough for all to see her precious personality. She was small, but mighty with an infectious smile and her absence will make our world sadder and smaller.”
