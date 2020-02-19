Frankston ISD cancels classes Thursday, Friday due to illness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD will be canceling classes on Thursday and Friday due to the high number of illnesses in the school district.
The school district made its announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“During this time, crews will be sanitizing the schools to help keep students well,” the Facebook post stated.
Students will not be required to make up for the two missed days, the Facebook post stated.
Frankston ISD will re-open on Monday, February 24.
