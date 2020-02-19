East Texas Municipal Utility District boil water notice rescinded

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice which had been issued by the East Texas Municipal Utility District has been rescinded.
The notice had been issued on Feb. 18 for customers who live east of Hwy. 155 and the customers who live North of Interstate 20 and the customers who live in the Summerwood subdivision due to reduced system pressure.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer needs boiling prior to use.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.