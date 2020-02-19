Earthquakes reported in West Texas Tuesday morning

Mentone, Texas (KOSA) - Multiple earthquakes have been reported in Mentone in far West Texas, which is between Odessa and El Paso.
The U.S. Geological Survey website shows three have occurred Tuesday.
According to the USGS, both earthquakes were recorded west of Mentone.
The first earthquake that happened at 7:22 a.m. had a magnitude of 3.2.
The second earthquake that happened minutes later at 7:28 a.m. had a magnitude of 3.9.
No reports of any damages or injuries have been documented.
You can track earthquakes using an earthquake tracker website.
This story will be updated when we receive more information.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.