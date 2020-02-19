Duncan homers but Arkansas State falls to Stephen F. Austin on Opening Day

The Red Wolves struck first in the bottom of the first on the first of three errors by SFA, when Liam Hicks, who reached base on a walk, advanced to second on another walk by starter Angelo Gennari and then reached third on a passed ball. SFA catcher Skylar Black's throw sailed high and that allowed Hicks to plate the first run of the 2020 campaign and give A-State an early 1-0 lead.