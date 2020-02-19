Coronavirus forces Chinese students at Brook Hill to stay in town for spring break

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some international students attending The Brook Hill School in Bullard are changing their spring break plans because of the coronavirus.
“I sat down with our Chinese students and let them know this is what we’re going to have to do. And I told them that they wouldn’t be going home for the spring break,” Brook Hill Director of Residence Life Shawn Rhoads said.
Brook Hill’s spring break is between March 7 - 15, and there are 14 Chinese students enrolled at Brook Hill. That’s 10% of the boarding population at Brook Hill.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends avoiding all non-essential travel to the People’s Republic of China (this does not include the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, or the island of Taiwan).
“For most of them, they had plans to be stateside…and others were like okay, well I need to get in touch with my mom and dad and make alternative plans. So, they really weren’t shocked by it. It’s almost like they were expecting it and then they went about plan B,” Rhoads said.
Brook Hill is accommodating those students by opening its dorms. Host families have also opened their doors to the students.
“We’ll also take them places and do things with them, entertainment in town, maybe go out to eat. They’ll have plenty to do. It won’t be out of the ordinary for them,” Rhoads said.
This isn’t the first time Brook Hill has opened its doors for their students over the break. Students will also have access to a kitchen, their own rooms, wifi, and more.
