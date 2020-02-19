City of Longview urges residents to sign up for Smart911 alert system

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is urging residents to sign up for its new emergency alert system.
Smart911 launched Feb. 15 and replaces the old CodeRED system. Residents who were signed up with the old system must opt in with the Smart911 system.
City spokesperson Shawn Hara said Wednesday about 2,600 people have switched over to the new Smart911 system.
“That means that there’s a lot that haven’t made that switch yet and we need to make sure people know if you haven’t switched, then you’re not going to be receiving those messages like you did before from the City of Longview. The only way to keep getting those emergency messages is you need to opt in to the new system,” Hara said.
The East Texas Council of Governments provides access to Smart911 for the region.
“This allows us to be able to send out emergency notifications to our residents when there’s something that we think they need to know about that’s really important,” Hara said. "Obviously, this isn’t something that we’re going to do for just trivial kinds of things. We want it to be for only emergency purposes. It’s an important tool to be able to communicate with our residents and make sure they’re aware of things that might be impacting their area.
Smart911 allows users to sign up to receive notifications in the manner that they prefer.
“If you have a cell phone and you want to be called, or if you want to receive a text, or if you want to get an email, you sign up, you choose how you want to receive those messages,” Hara said.
Smart911 automatically sends out weather warnings based on information from the National Weather Service and direct messages from the Public Safety Communications Center — the city’s 911 center
In addition to signing up for alerts, residents can provide supplementary information like medical conditions, pet information and a house description — all of which can be helpful to first responders during an emergency situation.
Click here to sign up. The Longview Public Library is providing registration assistance for residents who may not have internet access or who need help signing up for the alert system.
