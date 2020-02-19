AR-Winners

By The Associated Press | February 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:48 AM

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Arkansas.

President

Joe Biden, Dem

President

Donald Trump (i), GOP

U.S. Senate

Tom Cotton (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Rick Crawford (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Joyce Elliott, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

French Hill (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Celeste Williams, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Steve Womack (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

William Hanson, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Bruce Westerman (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Position 4

Morgan Welch (i), NP

State Senate - District 1

Ronetta Francis, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Bart Hester (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Ryan Craig, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Jim Hendren (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Lance Eads (i), GOP

State Senate - District 11

Jimmy Hickey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Bruce Maloch (i), Dem

State Senate - District 12

Charles Beckham, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Brandon Overly, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Alan Clark (i), GOP

State Senate - District 16

Breanne Davis (i), GOP

State Senate - District 21

John Cooper (i), GOP

State Senate - District 22

Dave Wallace (i), GOP

State Senate - District 23

Ronald Caldwell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 25

Stephanie Flowers (i), Dem

State Senate - District 26

Eddie Cheatham (i), Dem

State Senate - District 26

Ben Gilmore, GOP

State Senate - District 27

Garry Smith, Dem

State Senate - District 27

Trent Garner (i), GOP

State Senate - District 28

Jonathan Dismang (i), GOP

State Senate - District 29

Ricky Hill (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Clarke Tucker, Dem

State Senate - District 32

Bob Thomas, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Alisa Dixon, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Jane English (i), GOP

State House - District 1

Carol Dalby (i), GOP

State House - District 2

Lane Jean (i), GOP

State House - District 3

Larry Faulkner, Dem

State House - District 3

Danny Watson (i), GOP

State House - District 4

DeAnn Vaught (i), GOP

State House - District 5

David Fielding (i), Dem

State House - District 5

Chase McDowell, GOP

State House - District 6

Matthew Shepherd (i), GOP

State House - District 7

George Calloway, Dem

State House - District 7

Sonia Barker (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Christopher Ogburn, Dem

State House - District 8

Jeffrey Wardlaw (i), GOP

State House - District 9

LeAnne Burch (i), Dem

State House - District 9

Howard Beaty, GOP

State House - District 10

Mike Holcomb (i), GOP

State House - District 11

Don Glover (i), Dem

State House - District 11

Mark McElroy, GOP

State House - District 12

Chris Richey (i), Dem

State House - District 12

David Tollett, GOP

State House - District 13

David Hillman (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Rick Bransford, Dem

State House - District 14

Roger Lynch (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Ken Bragg (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Ken Ferguson (i), Dem

State House - District 17

Vivian Flowers (i), Dem

State House - District 18

Richard Womack (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Justin Gonzales (i), GOP

State House - District 20

John Maddox (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Marcus Richmond (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Richard McGrew, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Richard Midkiff, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 23

Lanny Fite (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Bruce Cozart (i), GOP

State House - District 25

Les Warren (i), GOP

State House - District 26

Joyce Schimenti, Dem

State House - District 26

Rick McClure, GOP

State House - District 27

Julie Mayberry (i), GOP

State House - District 28

Marietta McClure, GOP

State House - District 29

Fred Love (i), Dem

State House - District 30

Fred Allen (i), Dem

State House - District 31

Mazhil Rajendran, Dem

State House - District 31

RJ Hawk, GOP

State House - District 32

Ashley Hudson, Dem

State House - District 32

Jim Sorvillo (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Tippi McCullough (i), Dem

State House - District 34

Joy Springer, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Lee Miller, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 35

Andrew Collins (i), Dem

State House - District 36

Denise Ennett (i), Dem

State House - District 37

Jamie Scott (i), Dem

State House - District 38

Matthew Stallings, Dem

State House - District 38

Carlton Wing (i), GOP

State House - District 39

Kayla Applegate, Dem

State House - District 39

Mark Lowery (i), GOP

State House - District 40

David Ray, GOP

State House - District 41

Jannie Cotton, Dem

State House - District 41

Karilyn Brown (i), GOP

State House - District 42

Mark Perry (i), Dem

State House - District 43

Brian Evans (i), GOP

State House - District 44

Rodney Govens, Dem

State House - District 44

Cameron Cooper (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Jim Wooten (i), GOP

State House - District 46

Les Eaves (i), GOP

State House - District 47

Craig Christiansen (i), GOP

State House - District 48

Reginald Murdock (i), Dem

State House - District 49

Justin Reeves, Dem

State House - District 49

Steve Hollowell (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Milton Nicks (i), Dem

State House - District 51

Deborah Ferguson (i), Dem

State House - District 52

Dwight Tosh (i), GOP

State House - District 53

Shawn Only, Dem

State House - District 53

Bobby Long, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Cole Peck, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 54

Johnny Rye (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Monte Hodges (i), Dem

State House - District 55

Gary Tobar, GOP

State House - District 56

Joe Jett (i), GOP

State House - District 57

Jimmy Gazaway (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Jim Burton, Dem

State House - District 58

Brandt Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Reginald Prunty, Dem

State House - District 59

Jack Ladyman (i), GOP

State House - District 60

Fran Cavenaugh (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Marsh Davis (i), GOP

State House - District 62

Michelle Gray (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Stu Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 64

John Payton (i), GOP

State House - District 65

David Norman, Dem

State House - District 65

Rick Beck (i), GOP

State House - District 66

Josh Miller (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Steve Wilson, Dem

State House - District 67

Stephen Meeks (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Lisa Hassell, Dem

State House - District 68

Stan Berry (i), GOP

State House - District 69

Aaron Pilkington (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Spencer Hawks (i), GOP

State House - District 71

Joe Cloud (i), GOP

State House - District 72

Steve Magie (i), Dem

State House - District 72

James Phillips, GOP

State House - District 73

Mary Bentley (i), GOP

State House - District 74

June Anteski, Dem

State House - District 74

Curtis Varnell, GOP

State House - District 75

Lee Johnson (i), GOP

State House - District 76

Caleb Harwell, Dem

State House - District 76

Cindy Crawford (i), GOP

State House - District 77

Justin Boyd (i), GOP

State House - District 78

Jay Richardson (i), Dem

State House - District 79

Gary Deffenbaugh (i), GOP

State House - District 80

Lou Sharp, Dem

State House - District 80

Charlene Fite (i), GOP

State House - District 81

Bruce Coleman (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Gwen Faulkenberry, Dem

State House - District 82

Mark Berry, GOP

State House - District 83

Keith Slape (i), GOP

State House - District 84

Denise Garner (i), Dem

State House - District 85

David Whitaker (i), Dem

State House - District 85

Brian Hester, GOP

State House - District 86

Nicole Clowney (i), Dem

State House - District 86

John LaTour, GOP

State House - District 87

Michael Bennett-Spears, Dem

State House - District 87

Robin Lundstrum (i), GOP

State House - District 88

Hawley Woods, Dem

State House - District 88

Clint Penzo (i), GOP

State House - District 89

Megan Godfrey (i), Dem

State House - District 89

Jed Duggar, GOP

State House - District 90

Kelly Krout, Dem

State House - District 90

Jana Della Rosa (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Chris Latimer, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 91

Nick Jones, Dem

State House - District 91

Jorge Becker, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Scott Richardson, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 92

Gayla McKenzie (i), GOP

State House - District 93

Daisy Bonilla, Dem

State House - District 93

Jim Dotson (i), GOP

State House - District 94

Jene Huffman-Gilreath, Dem

State House - District 94

John Carr, GOP

State House - District 95

Austin McCollum (i), GOP

State House - District 96

Jon Comstock, Dem

State House - District 96

Joshua Bryant, GOP

State House - District 97

Suzie Bell, Dem

State House - District 97

Harlan Breaux (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Ron McNair (i), GOP

State House - District 99

Jack Fortner (i), GOP

State House - District 100

Nelda Speaks (i), GOP

Appeals Court - District 2 Position 2

Mike Murphy, NP

Appeals Court - District 4 Position 1

Brandon Harrison (i), NP

Appeals Court - District 4 Position 2

Stephanie Barrett, NP

Appeals Court - District 5

Mark Klappenbach (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 01, Div 02, SubDist 1.2

Danny Glover, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 01, Div 03, SubDist 1.2

Christopher Morledge (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 01, Div 05, At Large

David Carruth (i), NP -- Advances to runoff

Kathie Hess, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 01, At Large

Pamela Honeycutt (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 02, At Large

Richard Lusby (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 03, SubDist 2.2

Chris Thyer, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 04, At Large

Cindy Thyer (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 05, At Large

Skip Mooney, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 07, At Large

Scott Troutt, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 08, Subdist 2.2

Kimberly Bibb, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 09, At Large

Melissa Richardson (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 10, At Large

Dan Ritchey (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 11, At Large

Randy Philhours (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 02, Div 12

Scott Willhite, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 03, Div 01

Rob Ratton, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 03, Div 02

Michelle Huff, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 03, Div 03

Adam Weeks (i), NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 04, Div 01

Doug Martin (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 04, Div 02

John Threet (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 04, Div 03

Stacey Zimmerman, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 04, Div 05

Beth Bryan (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 05, Div 01

William Pearson (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 05, Div 02

Gordon McCain (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 05, Div 03

Ken Coker (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 02, SubDist 6.2

Hugh Finkelstein, NP -- Advances to runoff

Casey Tucker, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 03, SubDist 6.2

Cathi Compton (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 04, SubDist 6.2

Herbert Wright (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 06, SubDist 6.2

Tim Fox, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 07, SubDist 6.2

Barry Sims, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 08, SubDist 6.1

Suzanne Lumpkin, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 09, At Large

LaTonya Austin, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 10, SubDist 6.1

Jonathan Warren, NP -- Advances to runoff

Shanice Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 11, SubDist 6.2

Patricia James (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 13, SubDist 6.2

Mike Reif (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 04, Div 04

Cristi Beaumont (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 14, SubDist 6.2

Tom Barron, NP -- Advances to runoff

Shawn Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 06, Div 15, SubDist 6.2

Jay Shue, NP -- Advances to runoff

Amy Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 07, Div 01

Chris Williams (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 07, Div 02

Margaret Dobson, NP

Stephen Shirron, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 08-North, Div 01

Joe Short, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 08-North, Div 02

Duncan Culpepper, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 08-South, Div 01

Carlton Jones (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 08-South, Div 02

Brent Haltom (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 08-South, Div 03

Wren Autrey, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 09-East, Div 01

Blake Batson (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 09-West, Div 01

Tom Cooper (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 09-West, Div 02

Bryan Chesshir, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 10, Div 01, SubDist 10.2

James Hamilton, NP -- Advances to runoff

Tim Leonard, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 10, Div 02, At Large

Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy, NP -- Advances to runoff

Frank Spain, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 10, Div 03, At Large

Robert Gibson, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 11-East, Div 01

Donna Galloway, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 11-West, Div 02, SubD 11.2

Robert Wyatt (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 11-West, Div 03, SubD 11.2

Mac Norton, NP -- Advances to runoff

Tom Owens, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 11-West, Div 05, At Large

Jodi Dennis, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 11-West, Div 06, At Large

Earnest Brown (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 12, Div 04

Leigh Zuerker (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 12, Div 05

Gunner DeLay (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 12, Div 06

Greg Magness, NP -- Advances to runoff

Rita Watkins, NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 12, Div 07

Dianna Ladd, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 13, Div 03

Edwin Keaton (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 13, Div 04

Robin Carroll (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 13, Div 05

David Talley (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 13, Div 06

Spencer Singleton, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 14, Div 01

Andrew Bailey (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 14, Div 02

Deanna Layton (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 14, Div 03

John Putman (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 14, Div 04

Johnnie Copeland, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 15, Div 01

Jerry Ramey, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 15, Div 02

David McCormick, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 15, Div 03

Terry Sullivan (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 16, Div 01

Holly Meyer (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 16, Div 02

Don McSpadden (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 16, Div 03

Lee Harrod (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 16, Div 04

Tim Weaver, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 17, Div 01

Carla Fuller, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 17, Div 02

Mark Pate, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 17, Div 03

Craig Hannah (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 18-East, Div 01

Ralph Ohm, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 18-East, Div 02

Brian Johnson, NP -- Advances to runoff

Wade Naramore (i), NP -- Advances to runoff

Circuit Court - Dist 18-East, Div 03

Lynn Williams (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 18-East, Div 04

Marcia Hearnsberger (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 18-West, Div 01

Patrick McDaniel, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-East, Div 01

Scott Jackson (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 01

Robin Green (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 02

Brad Karren (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 03

Thomas Smith (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 04

John Scott (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 05

Xollie Duncan (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 06

Doug Schrantz (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 19-West, Div 07

Christine Horwart, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 01

Susan Weaver (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 01

Marc McCune, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 02

Troy Braswell (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 03

Chuck Clawson, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 04

David Clark (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 20, Div 05

H. G. Foster (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 21, Div 02

Mike Medlock (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 21, Div 03

Candice Settle, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 22, Div 01

Ken Casady (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 22, Div 02

Josh Farmer, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 22, Div 03

Brent Houston, NP

Circuit Court - Dist 22, Div 04

Robert Herzfeld (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 23, Div 01

Barbara Elmore (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 23, Div 02

Ashley Parker (i), NP

Circuit Court - Dist 23, Div 03

Sandy Huckabee (i), NP