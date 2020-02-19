No one injured in early morning Longview apartment fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze at an apartment complex this morning.
According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin Mays, around 6:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at The Fairways Apartments in the 3600 block of McCann Road.
Tenants of the apartments were notified of the fire by smoke detectors inside the apartment, according to Mays.
Investigators believe the fire started inside the wall between two apartment units. No one was injured.
The fire has been extinguished and Hawkins Parkway has been reopened.
