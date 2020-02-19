America's Car-Mart: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) _ America's Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.7 million.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period.
America's Car-Mart shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $126.52, a rise of 54% in the last 12 months.
