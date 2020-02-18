Will Ferrell, Laura Dern to star in ‘Fruitcake,’ movie based on true crime at Collin Street Bakery

CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX) Actors Will Ferrell and Laura Dern will star in "Fruitcake," a new film reportedly based on true events that happened at the Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas.
The movie's plot centers around accountant Sandy Jenkins, portrayed by Ferrell, and his wife, Kay (Dern), who embezzled more than $17 million from the Collin Street Bakery.
The crime led to a lavish lifestyle that attracted much attention from suspicious neighbors in the small Texas town.
Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Kay was put on probation and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service.
The Collin Street Bakery's famous fruitcake, based on an original German recipe, is world renowned.
The film will be directed by Max Winkler.
Fruitcake will begin filming in early 2020.
