Walk-off single lifts AC past TJC 2-1

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners moved their record to 2-7 on the year with a walkoff win over Tyler Junior College Monday night.
Sophomore Drew Shifflet pitched seven innings and threw seven strikeouts, giving up no runs.
The game went to the ninth inning tied 1-1. Harrison Boudreaux hit a walk-off single to win the game for Angelina. The Roadrunners were set to play a doubleheader against Galveston College but the games have been postponed due to weather. The next games for the Roadrunners are set on Feb. 22 against Houston Community College.
