Video of McNeese catcher getting help putting on gear goes viral

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A video of McNeese catcher Kade Morris getting some help from his teammates is going viral.
In the video, Morris’ teammates and trainers create a NASCAR pit crew setting to help him get his catcher’s gear on between innings.
One person can be seen holding a stopwatch.
The video was first posted to the McNeese Sports Facebook with the caption “Best pit crew in NCAA Baseball.”
It was viewed around 10,000 times there, but it was when it was picked up by Barstool Sports that it really went viral. It has been viewed around 230,000 times on Barstool’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.