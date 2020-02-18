Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures will be falling this afternoon as a cold front makes its way through our area. Heavy rainfall is expected to come through in Deep East Texas late tonight into the start of tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s. Tomorrow and Thursday, expect off and on showers with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. By Friday we will finally see the sunshine, but it will stay cool, in the low 50s. Saturday will be partly sunny and dry. Sunday, clouds and showers return to our area. Monday will be warm and rainy.