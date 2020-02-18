Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons others

FILE - In this March 15, 2012 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich departs his Chicago home for Littleton, Colo., to begin his 14-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Imprisoned ex-governor, Blagojevich, filed paperwork Tuesday, June 5, 2018, asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president. (Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File/AP)