Racing community weighs-in on Ryan Newman’s Daytona 500 crash, condition

(KLTV) - NASCAR veteran Ryan Newman is in serious condition after a horrific crash in the closing moments of Monday night’s Daytona 500.
Members of the racing community took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the news that Newman’s injuries were not considered by doctors to be life-threatening.
Denny Hamlin won after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.
The race on Sunday was postponed a day for just the second time in 62 years after it rained moments after Trump’s ceremonial pace lap.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.