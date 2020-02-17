East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers develop overnight, but rain chances really increase during the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through East Texas throughout the day. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible during the day as the front moves through. Nothing severe is expected. Rain will likely continue through Thursday as a few upper-level disturbances move through East Texas. Rainfall totals during the next 4 days should range from near 1″ over far northern sections of East Texas to near 3″ over the southern sections of the area. Most of the heaviest rainfall is expected over the southern half of ETX. Because of this, no major flash flooding is expected. The rain should end by midday on Thursday, then a mostly sunny sky on Friday. A slow increase in clouds on Saturday brings a slight chance for a few more showers by Saturday evening, then even more on Sunday as another cold front moves through. Partly Cloudy skies likely on Monday after a few morning showers will be possible. Temperatures will be on the cool to mild side through this forecast period. The coldest morning will be on Friday as we drop to freezing. Umbrellas at the ready once again.