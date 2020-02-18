NW State looks to extend streak vs Nicholls St.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Colonels points over the team's last five games.BRILLIANT BILE: Chudier Bile has connected on 36 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.