Medical journal publishes cancer research by Jarvis Christian College student

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Years worth of work, late nights, early mornings and repetition have landed a Jarvis Christian College student in a medical journal.
Nineteen-year-old graduating senior Honour Adewumi is from the Republic of Benin, a French colonized country in West Africa.
She first started working on the cancer research in 2017 with a focus on utilizing unconventional methods as a therapy for cancer.
Her work led to curcumin, a naturally-occurring chemical compound found in the tumeric spice.
“We were able to get some promising results, and at that point, we decided to share everything we’ve got nationally and internationally,” Adewumi said.
“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It’s so broad and there are so many different kinds of cancer affecting different kinds of organs and different kinds of people. it’s kind of hard to find a specific method of therapy. We have chemotherapy and radiation right now, but that is not guaranteed. So we encourage cancer research because you never know where the treatment or the cure that could be in the future would come from. That’s how big this is.”
Adewumi says she understands there are people out there who will say there should be a cure by now since cancer research has been going on for decades.
"Sometimes it’s so specific to a particular patient than it is to the next patient so it’s a work in progress,” Adewumi said.
Adewumi was not surprised the article was published, but she was excited. She says the recognition tells people in the community and those around the world that something big is happening at Jarvis Christian College.
“It’s so easy for a small community like us to get overlooked so I’m excited that this was able to be out there and also let other students know this is a possibility,” Adewumi said.
“We’re an HBCU, small college but we are doing great things,” said Glendora Carter, department chair of science and mathematics and a professor of chemistry.
Adewumi started college with the hopes of becoming medical doctor, but the cancer research has led her to pursue a career in biomedical engineer. She will start pursuing her Ph.D in the fall.
Biology professor Shakhawat Bhuiyan attributes Adewumi’s success to her dedication, knowledge and sincerity.
“In the undergrad level, it is really difficult to publish a paper,” he said.
The results of Adewumi’s research show curcumin is a promising candidate for the treatment of breast cancer, although more studies are needed.
Click here to read the article in Bioresearch Communications.
